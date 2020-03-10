Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A dead horse has been found on a Brookmans Park lane for the second time.

The horse was found with a blue string tied to its leg on Sunday afternoon on Bradmore Lane, not very decomposed and covered in mud.

This marks the second time that a horse has been found on this lane, as back in January 2019 a bedraggled horse was also found in a similar condition dumped in front of a gate.

The previous grey horse's coat and mane were matted while the latest brown-haired horse, left close to the bridge over Mimmshall Brook, had smooth hair but looked very thin.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who has now removed the most recently discarded horse, has the power to investigate if it believes someone is causing unnecessary suffering or distress to an animal.

A council spokeswoman stressed: 'If anyone has any further information about this case, please email e.health@welhat.gov.uk.'

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: 'It is incredibly sad to think that someone has let a horse get into a poor state of health and then dumped the body for somebody else to deal with.

'We are keen to find out more about this poor horse - how their body came to be dumped here, and who owns the horse. Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on our inspector appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018.

'Sadly, it's not uncommon for the RSPCA and other equine welfare charities to be called about gravely ill, abandoned horses, and dumped dead horses.

'The country has been in the grip of an ongoing horses crisis for several years, thought to be caused by the recession, over breeding, the high costs of vet bills, the rising cost of hay and falling prices for horses. Disposing of a horse's body has cost implications which means dead horses are often discarded like rubbish.'

Many people do not realise the cost of taking care of a horse, which can live up to the age of 30. This can be £35-£50 per month for veterinary care, up to £80 every six to eight weeks for farrier care, livery costs can be between £80-£900 per month and feeding and bedding can have a variety of costs (with bales of hay at £45 to £80, bales of straw at £32 to £132, shaving bales at £22 to £76 and good quality feed including supplements tailored to a horse's needs at £36).

In England, you're allowed to bury horses whether they are pets or not but you are responsible for the safe and legal disposal of your fallen animal.

The national service for the collection and disposal of fallen stock (NFSCO) can also be used to dispose of fallen animals.

The WHT has decided not to publish the picture of the animal as it may distress some readers.