Advanced search

Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

PUBLISHED: 15:35 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 10 March 2020

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A dead horse has been found on a Brookmans Park lane for the second time.

The horse was found with a blue string tied to its leg on Sunday afternoon on Bradmore Lane, not very decomposed and covered in mud.

This marks the second time that a horse has been found on this lane, as back in January 2019 a bedraggled horse was also found in a similar condition dumped in front of a gate.

The previous grey horse's coat and mane were matted while the latest brown-haired horse, left close to the bridge over Mimmshall Brook, had smooth hair but looked very thin.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who has now removed the most recently discarded horse, has the power to investigate if it believes someone is causing unnecessary suffering or distress to an animal.

READ MORE: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse to be removed today by Welwyn Hatfield Council

A council spokeswoman stressed: 'If anyone has any further information about this case, please email e.health@welhat.gov.uk.'

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: 'It is incredibly sad to think that someone has let a horse get into a poor state of health and then dumped the body for somebody else to deal with.

'We are keen to find out more about this poor horse - how their body came to be dumped here, and who owns the horse. Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on our inspector appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018.

'Sadly, it's not uncommon for the RSPCA and other equine welfare charities to be called about gravely ill, abandoned horses, and dumped dead horses.

'The country has been in the grip of an ongoing horses crisis for several years, thought to be caused by the recession, over breeding, the high costs of vet bills, the rising cost of hay and falling prices for horses. Disposing of a horse's body has cost implications which means dead horses are often discarded like rubbish.'

Many people do not realise the cost of taking care of a horse, which can live up to the age of 30. This can be £35-£50 per month for veterinary care, up to £80 every six to eight weeks for farrier care, livery costs can be between £80-£900 per month and feeding and bedding can have a variety of costs (with bales of hay at £45 to £80, bales of straw at £32 to £132, shaving bales at £22 to £76 and good quality feed including supplements tailored to a horse's needs at £36).

In England, you're allowed to bury horses whether they are pets or not but you are responsible for the safe and legal disposal of your fallen animal.

The national service for the collection and disposal of fallen stock (NFSCO) can also be used to dispose of fallen animals.

The WHT has decided not to publish the picture of the animal as it may distress some readers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield United leave it late to grab deserved win over Aldenham

Greg Mackintosh was Hatfield United's man of the match in the Herts County Senior League Division One win at Aldenham.

Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn on the brink but show fight against promtion-chasing Hammersmith & Fulham

Welwyn V Hammersmith & Fulham - Chris Kemp in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24