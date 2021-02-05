Church starts new food charity hub

Published: 10:20 AM February 5, 2021

A Brookmans Park church is helping food banks and schools get the food they need. - Credit: The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church

A Brookmans Park church has launched a new food redistribution hub for the neediest in Hertfordshire and North London, who have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Kentish Lane has a growing team of young volunteers, working alongside Father Joseph Paliouras and Father Demitrianos, who meet every Saturday morning to pack food parcels and make deliveries.

The church explained: "Everyone has suffered, in one way or another, by the current COVID-19 pandemic and multiple national lockdowns over the last 10 months.

"Sadly, many local families have been directly affected through bereavement, unemployment, reduced hour contracts, furlough, poor health, loneliness, mental health problems, and even homelessness. Indeed, many individuals find themselves struggling to feed their own families. This is where the Twelve Apostles Food Bank wants to help."

If you would like to join the volunteers at The Twelve Apostles Food Bank by packing or driving kindly contact the church office on t: 0 1707 650147. If you prefer to make a food donation, kindly bring your food parcels 9am to 5pm Monday-Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sundays too.