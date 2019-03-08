Advanced search

Have you seen sentimental jewellery stolen from Brookmans Park home?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 07 May 2019

Brookmans Park brooch. Picture: Herts Police.

Police are calling for two brooches of sentimental value to be returned to their Brookmans Park owner.

The brooches were stolen in addition to gold necklaces, earrings, bangles, brooches and rings from a home between 12 noon and 5.30pm on Sunday, April 21, after the offender(s) damaged a window into the property. The road name has not been provided by police.

"The brooches were specially made for the victim so understandably they are of great sentimental value," said Detective Constable Jonathan Channell from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit.

"They are very distinctive so if you think you have seen them or been offered them for sale please get in touch. Likewise, if you believe you have been offered any of the other stolen property for sale, please contact us."

If you have seen the items police ask that you jonathan.channell@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36119/19.

