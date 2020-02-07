Police appeal after Brookmans Park burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police have released CCTV images of two men who might be able to help their enquiries into a burglary that happened in Brookmans Park.

At house was burgled in Bluebridge Road at around 2.30am on Saturday, February 1. The offenders searched the ground floor before they were disturbed by a victim who had heard footsteps.

DC Jonathan Channell, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully, they were disturbed before they could steal any items but this was understandably distressing for the victims.

"We believe the men pictured were in the area at the time of the offence and they could have important information that might help our investigation.

"If you recognise them or have other information about the burglary please get in touch with me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jonathan.channell@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/9517/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/contact.