Advanced search

Police appeal after Brookmans Park burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:08 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 07 February 2020

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police have released CCTV images of two men who might be able to help their enquiries into a burglary that happened in Brookmans Park.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts policePolice have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

At house was burgled in Bluebridge Road at around 2.30am on Saturday, February 1. The offenders searched the ground floor before they were disturbed by a victim who had heard footsteps.

You may also want to watch:

DC Jonathan Channell, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully, they were disturbed before they could steal any items but this was understandably distressing for the victims.

"We believe the men pictured were in the area at the time of the offence and they could have important information that might help our investigation.

"If you recognise them or have other information about the burglary please get in touch with me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jonathan.channell@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/9517/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/contact.

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police appeal after Brookmans Park burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Brookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City’s Mr Young turns 100, celebrates by watching Luton Town FC

Fred recieving his commemorative 100 shirt from Luton Town FC midfielder Andrew Shinnie. Picture: Gareth Owen/LTFC

Garden City Runners tame the hills at Watford and Brentwood

Garden City Runners' Steve Ellerd-Elliott, Peter Jasko and Russell Casey after the Watford Half Marathon.

The Subways announce Young for Eternity tour warm-up gig in Hitchin

The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth. The Welwyn Garden City trio are re-releasing a special edition of their debut album Young for Eternity to mark its 15th anniversary. Picture: supplied by Pomona

Hertfordshire libraries transfer to outside contractor delayed

Hertfordshire County Council is delayed in transferring control of its libraries to an external contractor. Picture: Archant
Drive 24