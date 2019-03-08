Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase
PUBLISHED: 10:31 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 01 May 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested in the Brookmans Park area following a police chase which started on the A1 and continued on foot.
At around 11.40pm on Monday, Met Police requested a vehicle travelling at excessive speed to stop on the A1 near Barnet.
You may also want to watch:
The vehicle failed to do so and a short time later collided with a lamppost on Great North Road in the Brookmans Park area.
The Met Police, assisted by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, continued the pursuit after two occupants fled from the car.
A man was arrested shortly afterwards nearby, while a second man climbed up a tree but later came down of his own accord and was arrested.
Both were taken into custody, where they remain.