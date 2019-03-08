Advanced search

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

PUBLISHED: 10:31 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 01 May 2019

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Two men have been arrested in the Brookmans Park area following a police chase which started on the A1 and continued on foot.

At around 11.40pm on Monday, Met Police requested a vehicle travelling at excessive speed to stop on the A1 near Barnet.

The vehicle failed to do so and a short time later collided with a lamppost on Great North Road in the Brookmans Park area.

The Met Police, assisted by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, continued the pursuit after two occupants fled from the car.

A man was arrested shortly afterwards nearby, while a second man climbed up a tree but later came down of his own accord and was arrested.

Both were taken into custody, where they remain.

