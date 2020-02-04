Masked men steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in Brookmans Park aggravated burglary

Published: 5:57 PM February 4, 2020 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen during an aggravated burglary carried out by four men wearing masks in Brookmans Park yesterday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information into the burglary which happened in Mymms Drive.

The homeowner was present at the time, and refused to open the door to the four men who then forced their way in and demanded money and jewellery before carrying out a messy search of the property.

The men stole high-value items, including hundreds of pounds in cash and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

The stolen items were taken away in a purple Puma gym bag which was also stolen from the address.

The offenders made off in a white car.

The men are described as white and are reported to have spoken with Eastern European accents.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/10328/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.