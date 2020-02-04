Masked men steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in Brookmans Park aggravated burglary
- Credit: Archant
Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen during an aggravated burglary carried out by four men wearing masks in Brookmans Park yesterday evening.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information into the burglary which happened in Mymms Drive.
The homeowner was present at the time, and refused to open the door to the four men who then forced their way in and demanded money and jewellery before carrying out a messy search of the property.
The men stole high-value items, including hundreds of pounds in cash and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.
The stolen items were taken away in a purple Puma gym bag which was also stolen from the address.
You may also want to watch:
The offenders made off in a white car.
The men are described as white and are reported to have spoken with Eastern European accents.
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/10328/20.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.