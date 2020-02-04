Advanced search

Masked men steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in Brookmans Park aggravated burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:57 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 04 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses into an aggravated burglary involving four masked men in Brookmans Park yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses into an aggravated burglary involving four masked men in Brookmans Park yesterday.

Archant

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen during an aggravated burglary carried out by four men wearing masks in Brookmans Park yesterday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information into the burglary which happened in Mymms Drive.

The homeowner was present at the time, and refused to open the door to the four men who then forced their way in and demanded money and jewellery before carrying out a messy search of the property.

The men stole high-value items, including hundreds of pounds in cash and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

You may also want to watch:

The stolen items were taken away in a purple Puma gym bag which was also stolen from the address.

The offenders made off in a white car.

The men are described as white and are reported to have spoken with Eastern European accents.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/10328/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Masked men steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in Brookmans Park aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses into an aggravated burglary involving four masked men in Brookmans Park yesterday.

Welwyn Hatfield council to consult on plan to protect borough’s Green Belt

Panshanger air field is set to have 160 more houses in the Local Plan, Photo by Peter Sterling.

Familiar face number two back at Potters Bar Town as Nana Kyei makes his return

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

New year blues continue for Hatfield United with Bovingdon loss

James Upson in action for Hatfield United as Matt Noot looks on.

Hatfield diving coach Derek Beaumont ‘overwhelmed’ with lifetime service award from Swim England

Hatfield-based Derek Beaumont has been honoured with a lifetime service award from Swim England.
Drive 24