May Day horse riding show in Brookmans Park hailed a success

The show allows competitors and horses to demonstrate their prowess by being ridden or in hand. No show jumping takes place, but there were 16 classes to compete in. Show organiser Sarah Sullivan was delighted with the event, and noted the worthy winner of the Mark Cripps Salver eight-year-Sam Cripps, who was able to celebrate the memory of his late father thanks to trusty horse DellBoy. While at the opposite end of the age spectrum in equine terms, 28-year-old Misty owned by Ava Bergonzi was again the winner of the Maggie Richardson Trophy for oldest competing horse on the day. Raybrooks proprioter Vickie Boylan said: It was another calm, yet keenly contested show which attracted even more sponsors than last year. Its pleasant to see new friends and horses of all ages always a healthy sign for the future. For more details visit Raybrook Ridings website: raybrookriding.co.uk.