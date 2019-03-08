Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield family ‘terrified’ after midnight window smash

PUBLISHED: 12:16 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 14 March 2019

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

A family in a quiet Welwyn Hatfield village have spoken of the “truly terrifying experience” of being woken by pieces of mortar crashing through their windows in the dead of night.

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

Sarah and Aaron Parkinson and their two children were asleep in their Tewin home at around midnight on Monday night when they were woken by an almightly bang.

A lump of mortar had been flung through the double glazing of one of their bedroom windows.

“They had completely obliterated the side window,” said Sarah, 38.

“Glass ended up all over the bedroom floor and on the bed.”

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

Their children, aged six and eight, were “absoutely petrified”, she said.

At first, the family thought it was just the bedroom window, but going downstairs Sarah sat down on the sofa only to find it covered in glass.

“There were shards of glass all over it, and the rug and on the floor,” she said.

Marks on another window showed the remains of another attempt.

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

The family found two further pieces of mortar in the garden the next day.

To add to the trauma of the situation, Sarah passed out from the stress in the, hit her head, and had to be treated for concussion and a neck injury at Lister hospital.

“We have absolutely no idea why this has happened,” said Sarah, 38, who has lived in Tewin with her family for 11 years.

“It’s so unusual for Tewin.

A family in Tewin were woken in the middle of the night by someone smashing their windows. Picture: supplied

“This village is beautiful, and it’s safe.

“It’s mind-boggling.

“We can’t stop thinking about it - why?”

One positive that has come out of it is the outpouring of support for the family locally.

“We’re a community, at the end of the day,” said Sarah.

“The support we’ve been getting from the community has been lovely.”

Police are currently investigating and are appealing to the public.

Anyone with any information which may help the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 41/23097/19 or online via www.herts.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

