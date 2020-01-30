Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher Jess Fulcher

Brocket Hall, near Welwyn Garden City, has been sold only two days after the previous owners had to call in the administrators.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brocket Hall (UK) Ltd, whose most recent accounts showed debts of £6.16 million, faced a winding up petition at the start of January over outstanding tax debt.

Michael Longshaw, who manages Brocket Hall, said: "It is business as usual at the prestigious golf club, conference centre, restaurants and accommodation facilities on the Brocket Hall estate.

You may also want to watch:

"A sale of the company's business and assets was completed to Brocket Hall (Holding) Limited on January 30, 2020.

"The sale secures 160 jobs and the purchaser has agreed to honour the current golf memberships and carry out the corporate and wedding events that have been booked.

"The current personnel on the estate have all been retained and will provide all services as normal. Memberships of The Melbourne Club will not be affected in any way.

"The food and beverage levy in place will be carried over and remain available for the members use in the usual capacity.

"All weddings and events booked with the acquired business will be honoured as part of the sale, with deposits taken from Brocket Hall (UK) Limited available against the remaining balance of each respective event."