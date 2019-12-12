Over one hundred affordable homes planned opposite Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Plans have been submitted for 128 affordable homes opposite Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory site.

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Hightown Housing Association plans to turn 29 Broadwater Road, a former disused ECRI Institute for health care research, into new affordable homes.

Sixty-nine of the one and two-bedroom apartments will go to those on the housing list who have been nominated by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, and the remaining 59 will be part buy, part rent lets.

It will include a central communal green space for residents to relax in and tall, red brick windows, and will take inspiration from the neo-Georgian architectural style of buildings in Welwyn Garden City such as the council offices and John Lewis.

The scheme is one of several projects where Hightown has purchased the land directly and will enter into a contract to build the extra affordable homes, rather than working in partnership with a house builder to deliver affordable homes as a planning obligation.

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Andrew Royall, development director for Hightown, said: "These exciting plans will bring much needed affordable housing to local people in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City.

"We have been careful to ensure the look of the new homes will be in keeping with the local character of the area and the added green space for residents is a nod to the garden city ideals."

The plans were also mentioned in borough council documents outlining its strategy to combat homelessness in Welwyn Hatfield.

Under Hightown's proposals, construction would start in autumn 2020 and the development would be completed by summer 2022.

The former Shredded Wheat factory, in a separate development, will have 1,454 new homes - with 25 per cent being affordable housing.

The Wheat Quarter development is also set to have a new three-storey building for young people instead of the skate park - which those behind the plans say will use the space more efficiently.

Also nearby, the footbridge connecting Welwyn Garden City train station with the east side of the town has been given the green light at a cost of £1 million.

If you want to comment on the application please go to welhat.gov.uk/planning and search for '6/2019/3024/MAJ'.