Bike thefts at Hatfield train station prompt release of CCTV images

PUBLISHED: 16:32 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 28 July 2020

Police have released images after Hatfield Station bike thefts. Picture: BTP

Archant

A series of bike thefts at Hatfield station has prompted British Transport Police to release CCTV images today.

The suspect has been linked to thefts at the station in June and February this year, according to BTP, and officers would like to speak to the person pictured in the images.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference 2000040767.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

