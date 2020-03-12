Police search for men threatening staff at Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage train stations
PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 12 March 2020
Three men were seen behaving aggressively towards staff at Welwyn Garden City station today.
British Transport Police went to the station at 3.40pm to look for the men, but they had left.
They also searched Stevenage station to see if the men were there, however there was no trace.
