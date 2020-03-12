Advanced search

Police search for men threatening staff at Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage train stations

PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 12 March 2020

BritishTransport Police searched Stevenage Train Station for the men. Picture: BTP.

BritishTransport Police searched Stevenage Train Station for the men. Picture: BTP.

Archant

Three men were seen behaving aggressively towards staff at Welwyn Garden City station today.

You may also want to watch:

British Transport Police went to the station at 3.40pm to look for the men, but they had left.

They also searched Stevenage station to see if the men were there, however there was no trace.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police search for men threatening staff at Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage train stations

BritishTransport Police searched Stevenage Train Station for the men. Picture: BTP.

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Pedestrian dies after collision in Tewin

Police Car

Oaklands College in St Albans cancels lambing weekend due to coronavirus fears

Oaklands College in St Albans has cancelled its annual lambing weekend event. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans rejects Hatfield quarry plans that could contaminate water supply

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.
Drive 24