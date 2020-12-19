Brighten up Christmas: Homes are adorned with sparkling lights to celebrate festive season

With Christmas just around the corner, the Welwyn Hatfield Times is sharing pictures of creative decorations to help brighten up the festive season.
A sparkling pink Christmas tree in Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Charlotte Palmer
This year Christmas is looking very different, but that hasn't stopped residents from adorning their homes, gardens and rooftops with lights.
A Christmas tree in Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Charlotte Palmer
Thank you to everyone who has sent in pictures of their decorations, and we hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
A homemade Christmas chocolate wreath in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Grace Atkins
Children enjoying the Christmas decorations in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Grace Atkins
Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Jenny Syrett
Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Jenny Syrett
Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Jenny Syrett
Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Jenny Syrett
Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Jenny Syrett
Homemade Christmas decorations in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City.
- Credit: Grace Atkins
