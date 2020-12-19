News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Brighten up Christmas: Homes are adorned with sparkling lights to celebrate festive season

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM December 19, 2020   
Bushey Ley Christmas tree

A Christmas tree in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Grace Atkins

With Christmas just around the corner, the Welwyn Hatfield Times is sharing pictures of creative decorations to help brighten up the festive season.

Welwyn Garden City Christmas tree

A sparkling pink Christmas tree in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Charlotte Palmer

This year Christmas is looking very different, but that hasn't stopped residents from adorning their homes, gardens and rooftops with lights.

Welwyn Garden City Christmas tree

A Christmas tree in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Charlotte Palmer

Thank you to everyone who has sent in pictures of their decorations, and we hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Christmas wreath

A homemade Christmas chocolate wreath in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Grace Atkins

Bushey Ley Christmas decorations

Children enjoying the Christmas decorations in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Grace Atkins

Welwyn Garden City Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Jenny Syrett

Welwyn Garden City Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Jenny Syrett

Welwyn Garden City Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Jenny Syrett

Welwyn Garden City Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Jenny Syrett

Welwyn Garden City Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Woodhall, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Jenny Syrett

Bushey Ley Christmas decorations

Homemade Christmas decorations in Bushey Ley, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Grace Atkins


