Child hurt after brick thrown at window in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 17:44 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 02 January 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a brick was thrown at the window of a flat in Welwyn Garden City.
At 12.15am on Tuesday, January 1, a brick was thrown at a flat window in Broadwater Crescent, causing it to smash.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The offender then made off in an unknown direction.
“There were three people inside the property at the time – an adult and two children.
“One of the children suffered a cut finger from the glass.”
•Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/93/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
•Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.