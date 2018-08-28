Child hurt after brick thrown at window in Welwyn Garden City

A brick was thrown through the window of a flat in Broadwater Crescent, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a brick was thrown at the window of a flat in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 12.15am on Tuesday, January 1, a brick was thrown at a flat window in Broadwater Crescent, causing it to smash.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The offender then made off in an unknown direction.

“There were three people inside the property at the time – an adult and two children.

“One of the children suffered a cut finger from the glass.”

•Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/93/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

•Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.