Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 10 January 2019
Archant
A woman driver had a piece of brick thrown at her car yesterday in Potters Bar after beeping at another car.
The woman, in her 30s, was driving in Chace Avenue towards Oakmere Avenue when a black Ford KA sped towards her on a road where there was only room for one car.
She beeped her horn to let them know she was there, hoping they would slow down.
The Ford passed her vehicle and she then pulled into a nearby cul-de-sac.
The driver of the Ford then reversed before shouting at the female driver and throwing a brick fragment at her car bumper.
The car bumper was scratched in the incident.
Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 41/2804/19.