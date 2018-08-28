Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A woman driver had a piece of brick thrown at her car yesterday in Potters Bar after beeping at another car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, in her 30s, was driving in Chace Avenue towards Oakmere Avenue when a black Ford KA sped towards her on a road where there was only room for one car.

She beeped her horn to let them know she was there, hoping they would slow down.

The Ford passed her vehicle and she then pulled into a nearby cul-de-sac.

The driver of the Ford then reversed before shouting at the female driver and throwing a brick fragment at her car bumper.

The car bumper was scratched in the incident.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 41/2804/19.