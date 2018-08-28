Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 10 January 2019

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A woman driver had a piece of brick thrown at her car yesterday in Potters Bar after beeping at another car.

The woman, in her 30s, was driving in Chace Avenue towards Oakmere Avenue when a black Ford KA sped towards her on a road where there was only room for one car.

She beeped her horn to let them know she was there, hoping they would slow down.

The Ford passed her vehicle and she then pulled into a nearby cul-de-sac.

The driver of the Ford then reversed before shouting at the female driver and throwing a brick fragment at her car bumper.

The car bumper was scratched in the incident.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 41/2804/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Prankster photoshops new sex shop into Welwyn High Street

The shop on High Street, after a saucy photoshop makeover. Picture: supplied

Hatfield mum explains why home education is perfect for her family

Hatfield mum Jane Teather speaks about home-education.

Hatfield teen in court after having machete on housing estate

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Advanced Drainage trading as Advanced Drainage Solutions Ltd of 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL7 2BH is applying to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and no trailers at 9 Little Ridge Welwyn Garden City AL72BH.

Public Notices

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists