Brexit Party names parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield

Keith Adams is currently a Phd-candidate researcher in UK coastal vulnerability. Picture: Supplied. Archant

The Brexit Party named its parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Adams is the parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Keith Adams is the parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Keith Adams, who has lived in Hatfield for 17 years, will be the party's candidate of choice when there is a general election.

Though Mr Adams said he has no official position on local issues like the proposed night closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre, housing needs and parking - he did say he would engage with Welwyn Hatfield residents over the coming months.

"We're a relatively young party, so we're taking a grass roots approach," Mr Adams explained.

He said this would take the form of public meetings dealing not only with Brexit but also with other issues in the borough.

Mr Adams said: "The people of Welwyn Hatfield deserve better. We're committed to a clean Brexit - no backstop, no divorce bill and a range of policies that will stimulate regional growth.

You may also want to watch:

"Let's regenerate our local high streets - they're the heart of our community. We'll abolish business rates for retailers and fund it through a small internet sales tax.

"Students are graduating with a lifetime of debt - it's not right so we'll cut student loan interest."

The Belfast-native, who grew up during the height of the Troubles, thinks the issue of the backstop has been "politicised by the European Union as a way to box Britain in the customs union".

He said "There is a way to have no border structure and checks done along the border", but said he did think Brexit was mainly the fault of UK political parties.

"For too long they've used the European Union as an excuse for one reason or another, with both Labour and Conservatives using it as a punch-bag when the couldn't deliver what they said," he added.

Mr Adams believes the EU is an "inherently undemocratic institution" and decided to vote for leave during the 2016 referendum when the former prime minister David Cameron "failed" to get a deal with Brussels.

The Brexit Party prospective candidate is also a PhD researcher in UK coastal vulnerability and risk at Brunel University London and is passionate about climate change.

He said: "I think we need to put the environment and transport first."