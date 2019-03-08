Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit Party names parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:53 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 August 2019

Keith Adams is currently a Phd-candidate researcher in UK coastal vulnerability. Picture: Supplied.

Keith Adams is currently a Phd-candidate researcher in UK coastal vulnerability. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

The Brexit Party named its parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield on Monday.

Keith Adams is the parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.Keith Adams is the parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Keith Adams, who has lived in Hatfield for 17 years, will be the party's candidate of choice when there is a general election.

Though Mr Adams said he has no official position on local issues like the proposed night closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre, housing needs and parking - he did say he would engage with Welwyn Hatfield residents over the coming months.

"We're a relatively young party, so we're taking a grass roots approach," Mr Adams explained.

He said this would take the form of public meetings dealing not only with Brexit but also with other issues in the borough.

Mr Adams said: "The people of Welwyn Hatfield deserve better. We're committed to a clean Brexit - no backstop, no divorce bill and a range of policies that will stimulate regional growth.

You may also want to watch:

"Let's regenerate our local high streets - they're the heart of our community. We'll abolish business rates for retailers and fund it through a small internet sales tax.

"Students are graduating with a lifetime of debt - it's not right so we'll cut student loan interest."

The Belfast-native, who grew up during the height of the Troubles, thinks the issue of the backstop has been "politicised by the European Union as a way to box Britain in the customs union".

He said "There is a way to have no border structure and checks done along the border", but said he did think Brexit was mainly the fault of UK political parties.

"For too long they've used the European Union as an excuse for one reason or another, with both Labour and Conservatives using it as a punch-bag when the couldn't deliver what they said," he added.

Mr Adams believes the EU is an "inherently undemocratic institution" and decided to vote for leave during the 2016 referendum when the former prime minister David Cameron "failed" to get a deal with Brussels.

The Brexit Party prospective candidate is also a PhD researcher in UK coastal vulnerability and risk at Brunel University London and is passionate about climate change.

He said: "I think we need to put the environment and transport first."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Stevenage crash victim from Hatfield told he will have to learn to walk again

Maya Atkins and Rhys Hunt were both involved in the Stevenage accident. Picture: Supplied.

Diseased Welwyn Garden City town centre oak tree to be replaced

The oak tree sits ajacent to Bridge Road on a path. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Stevenage crash victim from Hatfield told he will have to learn to walk again

Maya Atkins and Rhys Hunt were both involved in the Stevenage accident. Picture: Supplied.

Diseased Welwyn Garden City town centre oak tree to be replaced

The oak tree sits ajacent to Bridge Road on a path. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brexit Party names parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield

Keith Adams is currently a Phd-candidate researcher in UK coastal vulnerability. Picture: Supplied.

Does Welwyn Garden City support a People’s Vote on Brexit?

The votes on the Brexitometer from Welwyn Hatfield for Europe's action day on Saturday August 3. Picture: Supplied.

Herts Cricket League: North Mymms back into Premier Division play-off places

Dharmarajsinh Jhala took four wickets as North Mymms beat Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Fire destroys 75 per cent of Hatfield field

The fire spread across a field of stubble. Picture: Jessica Hinvest

Structure appearing on mysterious South Mimms site

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms in March 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists