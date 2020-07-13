Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A 17-year-old boy is in a “stable condition” after he was stabbed on the footbridge near Welwyn Garden City train station.

Yesterday, at around 2pm, three young men were involved in a fight near to Costa Coffee on Fretherne Road.

The victim and his friend then ran away towards the train station, followed by the offender.

A second fight then took place on the overbridge near to Hydeway and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

The offender cycled away towards Broadwater Road.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but the suspect remains outstanding at this time.

He is described as a white male, aged 17, of skinny build, wearing a dark camouflage hoody and jogging bottoms with a white coloured mountain bike.

Det Sgt Chris Jones said: “I understand this news will be worrying to residents and I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to trace the offender.

“The altercation happened in the centre of town and I would hope there were people who saw the initial altercation, or indeed the assault itself. You may have seen the man described cycling away from Hydeway.

“If you saw what happened or have any information about the incident, please get in touch.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at christopher.jones@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/54621/20.”