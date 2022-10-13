News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Air ambulance called as boy seriously injured in Welwyn Garden City crash

Published: 12:35 PM October 13, 2022
An air ambulance has landed near the scene

The air ambulance was called following the collision in Herns Lane. - Credit: Archant

The air ambulance was called after an 11-year-old boy was left with serious injuries following a crash in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called at around 3.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Herns Lane.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in the air ambulance, with a spokesperson for The East of England Ambulance Service saying: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air ambulance were called to Herns Lane in Welwyn Garden City yesterday following reports of a boy injured in a road traffic collision.

“The patient was flown to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police added: “Police were called at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 12, following a road traffic collision in Herns Lane, Welwyn Garden City. It was reported that a car and a pedestrian were involved.

“Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and an air ambulance also landed. The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed. Road closures were lifted by 6.30pm.”

There are no further updates about the boy’s current condition at this time.

