Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 January 2020

Public Notice

Bouygues E&S Infrastructure UK Ltd of Belgrave House, Frobisher Way, Hatfield Business Park, Hatfield ALIO 9TQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 9 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at Mallow Park Unit 2, Watchmead, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GX

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

