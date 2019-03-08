Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane.

A Welwyn Garden City family has asked for help replacing their possessions following a devastating fire at their house.

Sebastián Elsdon's father, sister and brother are now living in temporary accommodation following a roof fire at their council house in Boundary Lane.

On October 19 at 11.47am four fire engines from Welwyn Garden City Green Watch, Hatfield, Hertford and Welwyn - along with an Aerial Ladder Platform from Stevenage - attended the blaze.

The children suffered smoke inhalation and the father was taken to hospital with burns on his hands, which are still being treated.

"He's not in the best state at the moment so I've been handling things," Mr Elsdon said.

The firefighters, who found the roof well alight, were able to extinguish the blaze and dampen down the area to make it safe.

But the fire, plus the water to extinguish it, left the family without any items from their life.

Sebastián said: "My father, my younger brother and my sister, who are 10 and 11, recently lost their home in a fire due to an electrical failure within the loft.

"They are currently living in a hotel with the clothes they left the house with and the basic essentials they recently bought.

"They do not have insurance but [Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council] is currently helping them find a new home.

All that they have at the moment is £10 per day for food and basic goods.

"They could use a lot of help raising money, since my dad is a single father with health issues, to get all the basics like beds, washer, kitchen essentials, food, clothes, school supplies for the kids, and more," Sebastián added.

"Any help is very much appreciated!

"As of now we already have so many clothes donated."

He said his family has been overwhelmed by the support they have already received and cannot thank Welwyn Garden City's residents enough.

Family friend Joanne Grayson, who has been helping the family, said she hopes they get help in this difficult time.

You can donate to Sebastián's family by going here: gofundme.com/f/wgc-home-fire.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times was asked by the family to withhold their names as they believe it might affect the children.