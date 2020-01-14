Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo. Danny Loo Photography 2017

A Welwyn Garden City woman has praised the bouncers from a pub after they came to her aid when a man approached her and demanded she take him to a cashpoint.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Hill, a mother-of-two, was leaving The Two Willows early on Sunday morning when a man came up to her car and began demanding Sarah to take him to a cashpoint to withdraw $500.

The 34-year-old said: "I approached my car and as I went to get in I sensed someone was behind me - he then said 'you're gonna take me to the cash machine I need $500'.

"He said 500 dollars initially then went on to just repeat 500, he didn't speak with an American accent so I'm unsure why he said dollars.

"I stepped out of my car and said I'm not taking you anywhere and locked it so he couldn't get in.

"The guy wasn't taking no for and answer, the exchange got louder and louder and that's when the bouncers realised I was in trouble."

Sarah said she wanted to thank the doormen for coming to her rescue: "Sadly I think in their line of work they get a lot of bad press so it's always nice to show your appreciation when deserved.

You may also want to watch:

"They could see he was bothering me and as soon as I told them what was happening they pulled him away from my car and said we'll stay with you till you leave.

"It was only when I got home it hit me that if it wasn't for the bouncers it could have ended very differently."

A spokeswoman for The Two Willows said: "Our door team are ever vigilant and acted swiftly to intervene when they spotted a male approach a female in a threatening manner as she sat in her vehicle outside our site.

"We are pleased we were able to step in and prevent the situation from escalating."

A spokeswoman for Herts police said: "Police have been made aware of a suspicious incident that happened in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday January 12.

"At around 1.20am, a woman was getting into her car outside The Two Willows pub in Howardsgate, when she was approached by a male who demanded that she take him to a cashpoint so he could take out $500.

"Security from the pub intervened and the woman drove off.

"The male is described as black, of a slim build, and with a shaved head - he was wearing a flamboyant gold chain patterned jacket and dark jeans.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 338 of January 12."