Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden appointed Tory co-chairman but loses secretary role
Former Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden has been appointed as co-chairman of the Conservative Party.
Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries will be replacing the Hertsmere MP as the new DCMS Secretary.
Mr Dowden will replace the previous co-chair Amanda Milling MP, who was sacked earlier today.
A part of his new role he will continue to attend cabinet, but he will no longer be a cabinet minister according to the BBC.
Oliver Dowden took on the role as DCSM Secretary in February 2020, just over a month before the first national lockdown.
A large amount of his tenure has looked at reopening events during the pandemic.
One hiccup during his time was an advert which suggested individuals in the arts could make their next career moves 'in cyber', which drew a large amount of criticism.
