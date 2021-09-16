Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps retains cabinet position

Published: 10:08 AM September 16, 2021

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has retained his cabinet position as Transport Secretary following Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Shapps was first appointed to the role in July 2019 and has since overseen reopening our borders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP remains Secretary of State for Transport @transportgovuk#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/rm9pwiELQf — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021

Shapps has been in charge of all the pandemic travel restrictions for the government and is scheduled to provide an update on the travel list this week.

Mr Shapps tweeted: "Delighted to be reappointed by Boris Johnson as Transport Secretary. Transport is central to this Conservative Government’s levelling up agenda and I’m looking forward to working with @transportgovuk to see this mission through."

Other issues the Transport Secretary has been in charge of include introducing more 'smart motorways' and large amounts of cycle lanes such as those on Hunters Bridge Road in Welwyn Garden City.