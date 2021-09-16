News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps retains cabinet position

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:08 AM September 16, 2021   
Grant Shapps MP viewing transport artwork in the Hatfield subway

Grant Shapps MP in Hatfield - Credit: Herts County Council

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has retained his cabinet position as Transport Secretary following Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Shapps was first appointed to the role in July 2019 and has since overseen reopening our borders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shapps has been in charge of all the pandemic travel restrictions for the government and is scheduled to provide an update on the travel list this week.

Mr Shapps tweeted: "Delighted to be reappointed by Boris Johnson as Transport Secretary. Transport is central to this Conservative Government’s levelling up agenda and I’m looking forward to working with @transportgovuk to see this mission through."

Other issues the Transport Secretary has been in charge of include introducing more 'smart motorways' and large amounts of cycle lanes such as those on Hunters Bridge Road in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

