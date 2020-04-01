Mother waits five hours for son’s heart meds from Hatfield Boots

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin Archant

Hatfield mother has described her “ludicrous” five-hour wait to pick up her son’s heart medication from the town centre’s Boots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin

On Tuesday, Kerry Gavin queued from Isabel Hospice charity shop to the chemist alongside other Hatfield residents who needed medication – while maintaining a two-metre social distance.

Kerry said for her the whole experience was “very stressful” but for others in the line such as an elderly carer, who had to rush home halfway through, it was far worse.

She said the carer asked her to save him a spot while Boots was closed between 12pm and 2pm, so he could go and give food to his wife.

Kerry said: “For me I also have my partner who could stay [at home] but if I was a single parent what would I do?

“It absolutely broke my heart watching some of these people stand out suffering and some who had people suffering at home without the care and meds they needed. “I offered to help, but some could only get their prescriptions themselves, so it made no difference.”

Kerry also went into town at 2.20pm on Monday and queued until 5pm but walked away with no medication.

The Birchwood resident said: “The whole world is in a time-warp or some horror film right now.

“I don’t know what to do. You can’t give a prescription to someone else and you cannot get it delivered.”

She has tried to change the pharmacy but no other Hatfield-based outlets will take on new patients, so she does not know what to do the next time she collects a prescription.

However she also worries about being exposed to COVID-19 outside, which she could bring back to her son.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous the whole situation right now”.

NHS England said in its briefing on pharmacies under COVID-19 people are increasingly having their medication delivered but people should try to not clog up the system.

Boots UK has been contacted for a comment.