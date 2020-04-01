Advanced search

Mother waits five hours for son’s heart meds from Hatfield Boots

PUBLISHED: 07:25 02 April 2020

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin

Archant

Hatfield mother has described her “ludicrous” five-hour wait to pick up her son’s heart medication from the town centre’s Boots.

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry GavinPeople waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin

On Tuesday, Kerry Gavin queued from Isabel Hospice charity shop to the chemist alongside other Hatfield residents who needed medication – while maintaining a two-metre social distance.

Kerry said for her the whole experience was “very stressful” but for others in the line such as an elderly carer, who had to rush home halfway through, it was far worse.

She said the carer asked her to save him a spot while Boots was closed between 12pm and 2pm, so he could go and give food to his wife.

Kerry said: “For me I also have my partner who could stay [at home] but if I was a single parent what would I do?

“It absolutely broke my heart watching some of these people stand out suffering and some who had people suffering at home without the care and meds they needed.  “I offered to help, but some could only get their prescriptions themselves, so it made no difference.”

Kerry also went into town at 2.20pm on Monday and queued until 5pm but walked away with no medication.

The Birchwood resident said: “The whole world is in a time-warp or some horror film right now.

“I don’t know what to do. You can’t give a prescription to someone else and you cannot get it delivered.”

She has tried to change the pharmacy but no other Hatfield-based outlets will take on new patients, so she does not know what to do the next time she collects a prescription.

However she also worries about being exposed to COVID-19 outside, which she could bring back to her son.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous the whole situation right now”.

NHS England said in its briefing on pharmacies under COVID-19 people are increasingly having their medication delivered but people should try to not clog up the system.

Boots UK has been contacted for a comment.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Mother waits five hours for son’s heart meds from Hatfield Boots

People waiting to go to Boots in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Kerry Gavin

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Tesco to provide £30 million community funding boost in Herts as pandemic grips nation

Tesco has announced its �30m COVID-19 Community Fund that is set to benefit groups in need in Hertfordshire. Picture: Tesco
Drive 24