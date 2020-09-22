Book of condolences opens online for Hertsmere mayor

Advanced search

A formal online book of condolence has been opened in memory of the Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Cynthia Barker, who died after a period of illness on Monday, September 14.

Mayor of Hertsmere Cynthia Barker has died. Picture: HBCMayor of Hertsmere Cynthia Barker has died. Picture: HBC

Mayor Barker was appointed in June this year after she served as deputy mayor last year, and had been a borough councillor for first Potters Bar and then Borehamwood’s Kenilworth ward since 2015.

She was the first Philippine-born elected representative in the borough, and was extremely proud of her heritage and committed to doing her utmost to champion equality and diversity for all communities in Hertsmere. She was also chosen as one of the 100 most influential Filipinas by the Filipina Women’s Network.

Hertsmere leader Cllr Morris Bright said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to Cynthia’s loved ones. It is my hope that the outpouring of support and love from across Hertsmere will bring some comfort to her family and friends at this difficult time.

“Cynthia thrived at being a local councillor, always wanting to help residents with their issues. She has left a lasting impression on the council, which has been evident by the very many touching messages posted already on social media.”

Cynthia Barker was also a Potters Bar councillor. Picture: Harry HubbardCynthia Barker was also a Potters Bar councillor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

The council’s flag continues to fly at half-mast outside the Civic Offices as a mark of respect.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday September, 23 at 1pm. Due to the restrictions regarding the pandemic, there are a limited number of guests who will be attending the funeral service, with the Mayor’s Office represented by The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Mr Robert Voss.

As first citizen of the borough, Cllr Barker’s funeral hearse will make a tour of Hertsmere beginning at 10.30am in Borehamwood, travelling through Elstree, Bushey, Radlett, Shenley, South Mimms and Potters Bar, finishing back in Borehamwood at approximately 11.30am.

To view the route, please go to the council’s website.

Cllr Barker’s mayoral charity was the NSPCC and you can donate to her fund here tribute-funds.nspcc.org.uk/cynthia-barker.

Anyone who wishes to sign the book of condolence should go to www.tolbc.com/CynthiaBarker.

