Bomb squad descend on Potters Bar car boot sale after WW2 device found

Picture shows police and bomb squad at Elm Court Car Boot in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Lots of police and the bomb squad have been seen at a Potters Bar car boot sale.

Picture shows police and bomb squad at Elm Court Car Boot in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Hertsmere police said in a tweet that: “EOD bomb disposal have been in attendance and [are] making safe a WW2 device.”

“EOD have checked the devices at Potters Bar car boot and are happy there was no danger to the public. The police response was a precautionary measure.”

A Potters Bar borough councillor, Christian Grey, who was at the scene before the police arrived, thanked Hertsmere Police “for their professionalism and commended them on their handling of the situation”.

“The bomb squad’s rapid response was impeccable, ensuring everyone was safe and away from potential danger. Potters Bar residents always come together brilliantly in a time of crisis and this was strongly epitomised in the response of local people today.

“This afternoon the volunteers, sellers and buyers were incredibly calm and measured, clearing the site in good time without incident.

“Situations such as these show what a town is made of, and ours is made of buckets of community spirit.”

Cllr Grey added that him and fellow Furzefield ward councillor Chris Myers “will continue to volunteer at the fabulous Elm Court car boot sale next week, and want to re-assure everyone that it’s safe to return to in the future”.

“It’s vital we continue the car boot to raise funds for the Potters Bar Christmas Light, fantastic local charities and of course the Elm Court Centre itself.”

