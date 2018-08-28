Advanced search

Body found in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:41 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41 24 December 2018

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Archant

Police were called at the weekend after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Police were called shortly after 2.40pm on Saturday, December 22, after the body of a man was found on land near The Causeway.

It is understood that a dog walker raised the alarm.

Following the call, four police cars were seen parked up at the scene.

The area where the body was found was on land between The Causeway and Hatfield Road, which is owned by the National Trust.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the death was being treated as non-suspicious and had been referred to the coroner.

