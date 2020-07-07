Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

A man from Welwyn Garden City has been found dead in Hampshire, after police put out a missing person appeal,

Gavin Briggs, 40, was last seen in the town on July 1.

A Herts police spokesman said: “Police are no longer searching for missing Gavin Briggs after a body was sadly found in Hampshire on Friday night.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”