Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man
PUBLISHED: 16:31 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 07 July 2020
A man from Welwyn Garden City has been found dead in Hampshire, after police put out a missing person appeal,
Gavin Briggs, 40, was last seen in the town on July 1.
A Herts police spokesman said: “Police are no longer searching for missing Gavin Briggs after a body was sadly found in Hampshire on Friday night.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
