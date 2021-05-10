Bob Wilson grateful for Willow Foundation support after COVID pandemic left charity in 'great danger'

Published: 12:56 PM May 10, 2021

Willow Foundation founder Bob Wilson has praised the charity’s board for helping them survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting they were in "great danger"’ due to a lack of fundraising.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper set up Willow alongside his wife, Megs, back in 1999 in memory of their daughter Anna, who died of cancer aged just 31.

Since then, the charity – which has been based in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield since its inception – has put on more than 17,000 Special Days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40.

Bob admitted the impact of the pandemic has hit Willow hard, with a lack of fundraising events putting their future in doubt, but he was grateful to the charity’s board for their support.

“It has been a nightmare in many respects,” he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“From the point of view of Megs and I, we’ve been involved in Willow Foundation for 22 years now and we will always be founders and life presidents.

“To be honest, the charity was in great danger during the pandemic. We had obviously built up reserves like any good charity does, but those have dwindled down to less than half of what we had.

“We really have to take our hats off to our board, who are eight businessmen and women, who said they weren't even thinking about closing Willow. They told us they are going to fight this and they have been truly amazing.”

COVID-19 restrictions have also put pay to Willow’s Special Days, but the introductions of Positivity Packs to raise spirits have been gratefully received.

“We provide special days to seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, who are in that vulnerable category. Sadly, most of them don’t make it,” said Bob.

“We’ve been doing Positivity Packs during lockdown as we can’t do special days, but we will make sure people get those when they can.

“They have been incredibly well received by people because we’ve been able to give people a lift as a lot of them haven’t even be able to get the treatment they need.”

Willow’s charity shops in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Stevenage, Letchworth and Hemel Hempstead were able to reopen on April 12, much to the delight of staff and volunteers.

To find out more and donate to the Willow Foundation, visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk.