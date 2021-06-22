Home care provider recognised among best in east of England

Published: 10:29 AM June 22, 2021

A Welwyn and Hatfield home care provider has been recognised among the best in the east of England after positive reviews from patients and their families.

Bluebird Care has received the award after ranking highly on the leading reviews site, homecare.co.uk, outdoing more than 1,000 other providers to achieve the feat.

“What makes us most proud of this achievement is the fact award winners were chosen based solely on the feedback and reviews left by people we have supported with care in their homes and their families,” said Bluebird Care director, Rupen Faldu.

“Bluebird Care Welwyn and Hatfield has been providing high quality home care with the local communities of Welwyn Hatfield and Broxbourne district for several years.

“Whilst we have won awards previously within Hertfordshire for being the most caring and innovative care provider, we were really pleased to be recognised as a top 20 homecare provider against 1,089 other care providers throughout the whole of the East of England by homecare.co.uk.”

Reviews left between May 1 2019 and April 30 2021 were taken into consideration, while Bluebird currently has a score of 9.9 out of 10.

“Bluebird Care Welwyn and Hatfield has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the east of England,” said homecare.co.uk reviews manager, Amanda Hopkins.

“Top quality home care is invaluable as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion."

In one anonymous review left by the granddaughter of a patient, Bluebird Care were thanked for creating 'memories we will treasure forever'.

"Without the lovely Bluebird girls, our last moments wouldn't have been as special as they were," she said.

"The team always come in good spirits and gave the best care to my nan. Regardless of nan's ability they always spoke to her.

"All of the heartache of the process has turned into memories we will treasure forever. To everyone at Bluebird, you are amazing and we as a family will be forever grateful."