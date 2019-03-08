Dog owners advised to watch out for 'toxic' algae in Welwyn Garden City

Dog owners are advised to keep a look out for blue/green algae while visiting parks near WGC.

Both Tarmac and Better GLL, who run Panshanger and Stanborough park respectively, say the algae is toxic and can harm dogs.

A Tarmac spokeswoman said: "The Panshanger Ranger Team are regularly monitoring the waterbodies within Panshanger Park for blue/green algae which is naturally occurring and can 'bloom' when the weather conditions are right, i.e. during prolonged periods of hot, dry weather.

"We will be putting out further signs around the park strongly advising dog owners to keep their dogs out of the water.

"Unfortunately there isn't a treatment that we can use at this time to reduce the amount of algae as this is a natural process that needs to run its course."

There are no toxic algal blooms in Stanborough Lakes ,but a spokesman for GLL/Better said: "Dog owners are requested not to let their animals into the water."

For more information on what to do if your dog is poisoned, go to the RSPCA website at: rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/poisoning

And for dog advice during the hot weather, check out: rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/seasonal/summer/dogs