Paper collections suspended by Hertsmere Borough Council

The blue box collects paper in Hertsmere. Picture: HBC. Archant

Hertsmere Borough Council is temporarily suspending its blue box, paper, collections from today.

The borough will instead focus on managing and adjusting its waste collection and street cleansing services during the coronavirus crisis.

Cardboard ‘hook ons’ will be left on residents’ black bins while the crews are on their rounds next week advising residents of the reasons for this change and what they can do as an alternative.

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “This is for both crew capacity and operational reasons. Withdrawing temporarily the blue box collections is the least impactful service reduction we can make to our waste and recycling service which is why we have reluctantly opted to make that change.”

Residents can put their paper waste into brown bins, which will be collected from the following Monday.

For more information go to: hertsmere.gov.uk/coronavirus.