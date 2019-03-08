Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire's blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only Archant

Non-visible disabilities will now be covered under Hertfordshire County Council's blue badge scheme.

It was announced today that those with hidden disabilities - including autism and mental health conditions - will be able to apply for blue badges.

Herts County Cllr Ralph Sangster, who is cabinet member for resources, said: "It's really positive that people with mental health and other conditions that aren't always visible will now be able to access a blue badge.

"We hope that by opening up the blue badge scheme it will give those who do suffer from non-visible conditions the confidence to get out in their local communities and keep their independence."

Passengers and drivers who might struggle to get from their vehicle to their destination will be entitled to apply from August 30. Full details are available online at hertfordshire.gov.uk/bluebadge.