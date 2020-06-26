Black Lives Matter peaceful protest to take place in Hatfield

The Black Lives Matter protest held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City in early June. Picture: Anne Suslak Archant

A peaceful gathering of Black Lives Matter protesters is to take place in Hatfield tomorrow.

The protest in the fields by Birchwood Leisure Centre will begin at midday – following a gathering two weeks ago in Welwyn Garden City.

Organisers have also encouraged social distancing guidelines and asked people to wear masks and keep two metres apart.

They also advise people to find a marshal on arrival, who will escort them to a position.

The organisers said: “We feel it is especially important to galvanise young people to support this movement and the evolution of change to actively work towards being anti-racist so do bring your family and friends along.

“I would like to ask for no alcohol to be brought to the event to ensure it stays peaceful and family friendly. I hope everyone can respect these rules.”

For more information search Facebook for ‘black lives matter peaceful demonstration’ at Birchwood Leisure Centre, Hatfield.