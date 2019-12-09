Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 11:39 13 December 2019
Application has been made on 09/12/2019 by BJP Productions Limited to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a new Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West (junction with Cattlegate Road) Northaw, Herts, EN6 4QZ
The licensable activity proposed will be: 12 events fully licenced for various events Licensable Activates - Sale of alcohol, Live and Recorded Music
Also on site stall holders and catering vendors
Event Dates: April - October + Bank Holidays
Times of Event: 12Noon - 10pm Monday - Thursday. & Sunday 12Noon - 11 pm Fridays & Saturdays
Testing of music may occur the day before events and from 10am The Licensing Public Register of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is on http://www.welhat.gov.uk/ article/1044/Public-registers
Full details of the application can be viewed during normal office hours at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE. Interested parties or responsible authorities can make a written representation within 28 days of the date of this application stating the grounds for objection.
It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application; the maximum fine which a person is liable on summary conviction is unlimited.
