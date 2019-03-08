Licensing Act 2003

Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence Application has been made on 01/05/2019 by BJP Productions Limited to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a new Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West (junction with Cattlegate Road) Northaw, Herts, EN6 4QZ

Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence Application has been made on 01/05/2019 by BJP Productions Limited to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a new Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West (junction with Cattlegate Road) Northaw, Herts, EN6 4QZ The licensable activity proposed will be: Hush Events Saturday 20th July 2019 - Small Scale Music Festival Licensable Activities - Sale of alcohol, Live and Recorded Music & catering vendors Event Date Saturday 20th July 2019 Times of Event 12Noon - 11 pm Testing of music may occur the day before event and from 10am on Saturday 20th July 2019

The Licensing Public Register of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is on http://www.welhat.gov.uk/article/1044/ Public-registers Full details of the application can be viewed during normal office hours at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE.

Interested parties or responsible authorities can make a written representation within 28 days of the date of this application stating the grounds for objection. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application; the maximum fine which a person is liable on summary conviction is unlimited.