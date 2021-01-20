News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tommy the tortoise 'ran out the door' and remains missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:00 PM January 20, 2021    Updated: 1:14 PM January 20, 2021
Tommy is missing from Bishops Rise in Hatfield

Tommy is missing from Bishops Rise in Hatfield - Credit: Jacky Mcgibbon

Well-loved pet Tommy the tortoise has been missing for several days and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. 

Jacky Mcgibbon of Bishops Rise, owner of the eight-year-old tortoise told the WHT: Tommy is very much loved and we miss him terribly. My two youngest daughters keep asking when will he be coming home."

The indoor tortoise is taken out of his house every day, and according to Jacky "he literally just wanders around the house all day"  before he is put back in his little home. 

But last week he was nowhere to be seen. Jacky said: "My daughter who is three said he ran out the door and I didn't think much at first. And after searching the house top to bottom I now think that maybe one of the kids put him outside."

He is described as green and black at the front of his shell, which looks like he is wearing a bow. 

Tommy is missing from Bishops Rise in Hatfield 

Tommy is missing from Bishops Rise in Hatfield


Hatfield News

