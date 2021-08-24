New students enjoy confidence-building Shakespeare themed summer school

Published: 2:12 PM August 24, 2021

Year 7 students starting at Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School in September have been taking part in a confidence-building summer school to prepare them for life at secondary school.

The summer school was based around the theme of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with activities on a range of subjects, such as maths, science and English, linked back to the play.

The week culminated with pupils visiting the Globe Theatre on the bank of the River Thames for a tour and special workshop.

Activities were based around William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. - Credit: Alf Wood

Students enjoyed their time at the summer school, with Maya Shah saying: “Summer school has been amazing. I’ve had amazing subjects with amazing teachers and I’m really looking forward to starting in September.”

Aishani Banerjee added: “Summer school was really fun and I really enjoyed meeting new people - it’s a good head start.”

Headteacher Alf Wood was delighted with how engaged pupils were during the week and hopes they feel more prepared for secondary school.

The week culminated with a trip to the Globe Theatre. - Credit: Alf Wood

“We have offered summer schools for our new Year 7 students for a number of years, but additional funding from the Department for Education has allowed us to put on something really special this year,” he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“We have been able to offer the opportunity to 40 per cent of our new Year 7 pupils and I just wish that we had the resources to do this for everyone.”

The summer school was also put in place to help students and their development following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mr Wood is determined to help any child who has faced difficulties over the last year and a half.

“We know that many pupils have experienced a lot of disruption at school over the last 18 months and this is one of things we are doing to support them,” he said.

“We’ve had over a dozen staff give up part of their holidays to come and help out which I think shows how determined we all are to help our pupils overcome the challenges they have faced.”

To find out more about Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School, visit bishophatfield.herts.sch.uk.