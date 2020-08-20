Advanced search

Travellers pitch up in Hatfield by town council and Tesco’s

PUBLISHED: 13:48 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 20 August 2020

Playing fields behind Birchwood leisure centre.

Danny Loo Photography 2016

An encampment of travellers have pitched-up at the back of Hatfield Town Council, it has been reported today.

The police are aware of the group at Birchwood Playing Fields near the community centre and Tesco’s.

Welwyn Hatfield police have said on their Facebook page: “The site has been visited by officers and the landowner is aware, who is in contact with bailiffs.”

The leader of Hatfield Cllr Lenny Brandon, whose town council owns the land, has said: “We are aware of the situation and have commenced the process to have these unauthorised vehicles moved on.

“While I appreciate everyone’s right to live their lives how they wish, I am not happy that our council has to bear the not inconsiderable costs in resolving this – especially at a time when our relative financial security has been turned upside down by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

