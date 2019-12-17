Advanced search

Children become Santa and drop off presents for the elderly

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 17 December 2019

Birchwood Nursery School's trip to St Audrey's Care Home before Christmas. Picture: Birchwood Nursery School.

Birchwood Nursery School's trip to St Audrey's Care Home before Christmas. Picture: Birchwood Nursery School.

Hatfield school children dropped off presents for the elderly in time for Christmas earlier this month.

Birchwood Nursery School pupils brought some Christmas cheer to St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield on Thursday, December 5.

Preschool manager Angela Cumming said: "The children and residents had a great time together."

"The children sang some Christmas songs and nursery rhymes and left a gift that had been made by the children for all the residents," the Birchwood Nursery School manager, who took the kids along for the day, said:

"Some of the residents have been invited to join the children for their Christmas sing a long next week at the end of the term.

"Everyone had fun and we are hoping to make this a regular event."

The school also had a Christmas jumper day and charity cake sale last week - just in time for the end of the break-up.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

