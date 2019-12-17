Children become Santa and drop off presents for the elderly
PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 17 December 2019
Archant
Hatfield school children dropped off presents for the elderly in time for Christmas earlier this month.
Birchwood Nursery School pupils brought some Christmas cheer to St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield on Thursday, December 5.
Preschool manager Angela Cumming said: "The children and residents had a great time together."
"The children sang some Christmas songs and nursery rhymes and left a gift that had been made by the children for all the residents," the Birchwood Nursery School manager, who took the kids along for the day, said:
"Some of the residents have been invited to join the children for their Christmas sing a long next week at the end of the term.
"Everyone had fun and we are hoping to make this a regular event."
The school also had a Christmas jumper day and charity cake sale last week - just in time for the end of the break-up.