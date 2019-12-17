Children become Santa and drop off presents for the elderly

Birchwood Nursery School's trip to St Audrey's Care Home before Christmas. Picture: Birchwood Nursery School. Archant

Hatfield school children dropped off presents for the elderly in time for Christmas earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Birchwood Nursery School pupils brought some Christmas cheer to St Audrey's Care Home in Hatfield on Thursday, December 5.

Preschool manager Angela Cumming said: "The children and residents had a great time together."

You may also want to watch:

"The children sang some Christmas songs and nursery rhymes and left a gift that had been made by the children for all the residents," the Birchwood Nursery School manager, who took the kids along for the day, said:

"Some of the residents have been invited to join the children for their Christmas sing a long next week at the end of the term.

"Everyone had fun and we are hoping to make this a regular event."

The school also had a Christmas jumper day and charity cake sale last week - just in time for the end of the break-up.