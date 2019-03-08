Latest Birchwood Leisure Centre plans unveiled to rehome Hatfield Town FC

Proposed plans have been released for Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

Hatfield Town Council has unveiled plans for the transformation of Birchwood Leisure Centre, including pitches for Hatfield Town Football Club.

With four pitches, the scheme promises to return the club to its home town as well as providing space for Hatfield Boxing Club, junior netball clubs, martial arts, dance and recording studios, as well as new catering facilities and meeting and function rooms.

“It has been 35 years since Hatfield Town FC last competed in its own ground, in its own town,” said council leader Lenny Brandon.

“And in their 133-year history, they have never played a floodlit game in Hatfield.

“The Herts Sports Partnership, the Football Association, the Football Foundation, England Netball and the Amateur Boxing Association are all committed in seeing this proposal come to fruition.

Early plans for the redevelopment of Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

“They have all shared their wealth of experience and expertise to provide advice, encouragement and support.”

Chris Maloney, chairman of Hatfield Town FC, said it would give the sporting community a “massive boost”.

“There have been many false dawns in the past, although I do believe the latest plans give us the best chance we have had since I became involved,” he said.

The plans also include 54 new one and two-bedroom flats on the site of the existing car park, with a separate site entrance plus 68 parking spaces.

Playing fields behind Birchwood leisure centre.

A new 110-space car park is proposed to the east of the existing leisure centre.

£800,000 of the funding comes from the S106 contribution towards the community from the Angerland Park & Ride scheme.

In 2017, the town council was criticised by some councillors for refusing to reveal the costs of architects’ pre-planning advice for an earlier set of plans which, according to critics, included a football stadium with flats at each corner.

Hatfield Town Council has sought pre-application advice for the current plan from the borough council.

“Much discussion and debate is anticipated, and hopefully it remains positive,” said Cllr Brandon.