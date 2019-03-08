DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday. Archant

TV's favourite electrician, Billy Byrne, will be locked up in the centre of Welwyn Garden City for all to see this week.

A temporary jail will be in the middle of the Howard Centre at 4pm this Wednesday, housing Billy and five others in a Jail and Bail fundraising event for Isabel Hospice.

The jailbirds will have two hours, with just their mobile phones as fundraising tools, to raise in excess of £1,000 before they are set free.

Billy will be joined by the Hospice's CEO Robin Webb, owner of Stonehills Hairdressers Mike Paraliki, 2016 Paralympian from the London Wheelchair Rugby Club Chris Ryan, Paypoint Manager Nick Williams and a mystery local estate agent, whose team have 'volunteered' him to be locked up. His name will only be released on the day.

Billy's wife is delighted he is taking part, and even joked with the Hospice fundraising team: "maybe if people donate enough to his fundraising, he could be kept in jail!"

Robin Webb said: "This is a fun way to raise money for the hospice and help us care for local people. All us jailbirds need to rely on our friends and family to help us raise the cash to release us. Hopefully they want to see us out of jail!

"For every £1,000 raised, we can fund 40 hours of nursing care which is an amazing achievement."

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Inspector Wayne Nash said: "We're very excited to be supporting Isabel Hospice with this fundraiser. They are a fantastic cause and an important part of the local community.

"The Welwyn Hatfield North SNT hosts a stall at the Howard Centre every Wednesday at 4pm to meet local residents, so we are certainly looking forward to next Wednesday's stall, where we will be accompanied by the jailbirds!

"Residents will also be introduced to echo, a new feedback service which allows the public to tell police what matters most to them about policing in their local area."

To use echo, simply send an SMS text with your views to 66099. Alternatively, you can share your thoughts at any time by visiting: herts.police.uk/echo.

The SNT will review your comments, good or bad, to help maintain a safer Welwyn Hatfield.

You can sponsor Billy at: justgiving.com/Billy-Byrne.

Sponsor Isabel Hospice's CEO at: justgiving.com/Robin-Webb-Isabel.