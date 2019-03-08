CCTV appeal following bike thefts in Hatfield

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after several bikes were stolen from outside a Hatfield supermarket.

Four bikes were stolen from the bike rack outside Hatfield Asda between Sunday and Tuesday, September 1 to 3.

A silver and black Shimono mountain bike was taken between 1.17pm and 2.17pm on September 1 (crime reference 41/79318/19). A black Trek AF2 bike was also taken between 6am and 7.30pm that same day (crime reference 41/79668/19).

On Tuesday, September 3, a green and black bike was taken between 11.30am and 12.30pm (crime reference 41/79889/19), and another bike was taken later that day at around 4.45pm (crime reference 41/80197/19).

PC Lee Rowson, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We believe that the man in the blue top was in the area around the time that the Shimono mountain bike was taken.

"We also believe that the man with the Nike rucksack was present in the area around the time that the green and black bike was taken.

"Speaking to these men would be very helpful as they could have information that will progress our investigation.

"If you recognise them or have information about the bike thefts, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.rowson@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting the relevant crime reference number."