Motorcyclist keen to thank Good Samaritans who helped after crash

Published: 4:40 PM September 28, 2021

Do you recognise this blanket, used to help a Welwyn Garden City biker after a crash? - Credit: David Payne

A 19-year-old biker who was injured in a road crash is asking Welwyn Hatfield Times readers to help him find bystanders who assisted at the scene.

David Payne, of Newfields, Welwyn Garden City, is appealing to find the off-duty paramedic, who stopped and responded at the incident on Sunday evening in Hatfield. He would like to meet her face-to-face and to thank her for her kindness.

He also wants to return a pink and white blanket to another Good Samaritan, who also assisted and comforted him at the site of the collision.

At around 6/6.30pm on Sunday, at the Woods Avenue/Travellers Lane/Oxlease Drive roundabout, there was reportedly an incident involving a silver SUV and a red motorbike. Police and ambulance crews attended.

David said: “I would like to say thank you to all the people that helped.

“And I would like to try to find the off-duty paramedic and the person who put a blanket over me, after the incident, so I can meet them in person, thank them and give the blanket back. But I don’t know who owns the blanket.

“I am still in hospital but I am getting there. I am in a lot of pain and my left ankle has a complex fracture and I have to have an operation.

“I can’t say too much as it is still being investigated by police.”

Witnesses took to Facebook to express their sympathy and seemed relieved at the social media information, updating them that the motorcyclist – who had been surrounded by many helpers – survived.

One commented that he is ‘also a biker and hates to see bike accidents’. A woman posted: “I drove past the incident and called my partner in tears, praying you was ok (sic). I saw you with a lot of people that was helping (sic), so I didn’t stop but I really hope you have a speedy recovery.”

Herts police have been contacted by this paper. We are awaiting a response and will update with further information.-)