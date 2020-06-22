Advanced search

Bike thefts rise in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:46 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 22 June 2020

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police.

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police.

Archant

Thefts of bikes have risen in Hatfield according to Herts Police.

Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in pedal bikes being stolen - particularly in the town centre area and from front gardens.

Sergeant Dan Bales, from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are doing all we can to trace those responsible and I want to remind residents of the steps they can take to help prevent their bikes from being targeted.

“It’s a good idea to invest in good quality security. We recommend spending between 10 to 15 per cent of the value of your bike on its security.

“You should also lock your bike frame and wheels to something with two different types of lock! Just using a chain and lock around a bike frame and wheels without locking it to something sturdy, leaves your bike vulnerable to being carried away. Locking only the frame or the wheels to something could result in unsecured parts being stolen.

“It’s best to use a chain and D-lock combination – avoid cable locks. Cable locks offer little deterrent to thieves as they are easy to cut with basic cable cutters, hacksaws and even wire-cutters.

“If possible, lock your bike where you can see it. If you can’t do this, try and find a busy area. “Finally, I recommend that you register your bike on the national bike register, bikeregister.com.

“If your bicycle is stolen and then found, this national property register will help us to return it to you.

“Please remain vigilant and if you have any information about the bike thefts don’t hesitate to contact us by calling 101. If you see someone stealing a bike call 999 straight away.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Use Echo to tell police what matters most to you here bit.ly/herts-echo and have your say.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Investigation launched by monitoring officer over ‘libellous’ Hertsmere General Election comments

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

Bike thefts rise in Hatfield

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Investigation launched by monitoring officer over ‘libellous’ Hertsmere General Election comments

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

Bike thefts rise in Hatfield

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s Sam Caiger signs professional deal with West Ham United

New West Ham United professional Sam Caiger was part of the Welwyn Pegasus U10 Royals squad in 2012.

Bike thefts rise in Hatfield

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Investigation launched by monitoring officer over ‘libellous’ Hertsmere General Election comments

Hertsmere borough councillor Anthony Spencer speaking at the hustings on December 2. Picture: HLP/YouTube.

‘Tackling domestic abuse a priority’ as Herts police reach out to victims during lockdown

Herts police officers are reminding victims of domestic abuse that there is support available. Picture: Ulrike May, Pixabay.
Drive 24