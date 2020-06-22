Bike thefts rise in Hatfield

Police from Hatfields Safer Neighbourhood Team at a bike marking event in 2019. Picture: Herts police. Archant

Thefts of bikes have risen in Hatfield according to Herts Police.

Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in pedal bikes being stolen - particularly in the town centre area and from front gardens.

Sergeant Dan Bales, from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are doing all we can to trace those responsible and I want to remind residents of the steps they can take to help prevent their bikes from being targeted.

“It’s a good idea to invest in good quality security. We recommend spending between 10 to 15 per cent of the value of your bike on its security.

“You should also lock your bike frame and wheels to something with two different types of lock! Just using a chain and lock around a bike frame and wheels without locking it to something sturdy, leaves your bike vulnerable to being carried away. Locking only the frame or the wheels to something could result in unsecured parts being stolen.

“It’s best to use a chain and D-lock combination – avoid cable locks. Cable locks offer little deterrent to thieves as they are easy to cut with basic cable cutters, hacksaws and even wire-cutters.

“If possible, lock your bike where you can see it. If you can’t do this, try and find a busy area. “Finally, I recommend that you register your bike on the national bike register, bikeregister.com.

“If your bicycle is stolen and then found, this national property register will help us to return it to you.

“Please remain vigilant and if you have any information about the bike thefts don’t hesitate to contact us by calling 101. If you see someone stealing a bike call 999 straight away.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Use Echo to tell police what matters most to you here bit.ly/herts-echo and have your say.