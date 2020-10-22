Socially distanced bike marking event set for Hatfield after thefts

Bike marking events are one way Hatfield police are combatting thefts in the area. Archant

A socially distanced bike marking event will take place at Hatfield Police Station on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bike marking helps to make them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on. It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever get lost or stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Saturday’s event, which is free to attend, will take place between 11am and 3pm outside the front of the station in Comet Way.

PCSO Deborah Akers, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Bike thefts in Hatfield town centre is one of our current policing priorities and Saturday’s event is just one of a number of actions we’re taking to tackle the problem.

“If you would like to attend, simply email me at deborah.akers@herts.pnn.police.uk, advising how many bikes you require to be marked. Please note that there is no parking available on site.

“We look forward to seeing lots of you on Saturday.”