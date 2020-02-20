Free bicycle security marking event in Hatfield

A free bicycle marking event will take place in Hatfield tomorrow.

Officers from Hatfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team will be outside of Savers and Boots in Hatfield town centre between 11am and 2pm.

They will be security marking pedal cycles and giving out general crime prevention advice.

Marking bikes in this way makes them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on.

It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever get lost or stolen.

PCSO Deborah Rogers, from Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a great opportunity for us to meet with members of the public, add security markings to bikes and pass on crime prevention tips."

Further advice on how to keep your bicycle more secure can be found on the 'crime prevention' section of the Herts police website.