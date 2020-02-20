Advanced search

Free bicycle security marking event in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 07:39 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 20 February 2020

Bike marking event in WGC

Bike marking event in WGC

Archant

A free bicycle marking event will take place in Hatfield tomorrow.

Officers from Hatfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team will be outside of Savers and Boots in Hatfield town centre between 11am and 2pm.

They will be security marking pedal cycles and giving out general crime prevention advice.

You may also want to watch:

Marking bikes in this way makes them less attractive to thieves, as they are harder to sell on.

It also means they can be reunited with their rightful owners more easily should they ever get lost or stolen.

PCSO Deborah Rogers, from Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a great opportunity for us to meet with members of the public, add security markings to bikes and pass on crime prevention tips."

Further advice on how to keep your bicycle more secure can be found on the 'crime prevention' section of the Herts police website.

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Stevenage’s Lister in UK’s top five most expensive hospital car parks

Car parking charges at Stevenage's Lister Hospital are among the most expensive in the UK. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Stevenage’s Lister in UK’s top five most expensive hospital car parks

Car parking charges at Stevenage's Lister Hospital are among the most expensive in the UK. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Free bicycle security marking event in Hatfield

Bike marking event in WGC

Kids Run Free comes to Hertsmere

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Keenleyside praises Welwyn Garden City’s strength of character

Skipper Dave Keenleyside praised the character of his Welwyn Garden City team. Picture: KARYN HADDON

East and North Herts NHS staff reveal thoughts on pay, working hours, discrimination and more

Members of NHS staff from QEII in Welwyn Garden City and Lister Hospital, Stevenage, responded to the NHS Staff Survey. Picture: Archant

Son of Pizza Express founder visits Elizabeth House for National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24