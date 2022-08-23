BIG Summer an even bigger success as thousands flock to events

More than 1,000 children flocked to BIG Summer events across the borough. - Credit: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield’s BIG Summer has proved an even bigger success as more than 1,000 children flocked to events across the borough.

Around 90 activities – most free – were organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, and took place at indoor and outdoor venues from July 25 to August 14, including everything from basketball to booster cushion theatre, and Xplorer, graffiti art and BMX pump traxx.

Among those to attend was Sarah, her daughter and grandson, who took part in a graffiti art session and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Skiing was one of the many activities for youngsters to enjoy. - Credit: WHBC

“They really enjoyed the experience to use the paint and being outside with other kids,” said Sarah.

“I know that paint is not cheap, and we are on a low income so to provide the session for free was amazing and we are really grateful.

“Both the children are autistic and ADHD neurodivergent, and we found the session fully inclusive.

"This can be hard to find with events not specifically targeted to special educational needs, so it was a relief to us.

“The added bonus of a water bottle and notebook and pen was something so kind, they will be gratefully used.”

BMX riding proved popular during BIG Summer. - Credit: WHBC

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure and community, said: “The fact that around 500 people attended the Fire Service open day event on July 30 is testament to how much the community embraced BIG Summer this year.

“It was wonderful to see so many children and young people having a ball – pardon the pun – at the activities on offer throughout the three weeks.

“I’d like to congratulate the council officers involved for their hard work in coordinating this and thank our amazing partners for showcasing some really great events for our community.”

Children with their bags from the tote workshop. - Credit: WHBC

The council is also asking everyone who attended an event during BIG Summer for their feedback on their experience, and this information will then be used for the planning for next year's event.

To have your say, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/bigsummer22.