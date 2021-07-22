Vehicles moving at 4am at proposed waste site would lead to more noise complaints, say Lib Dems

Published: 11:14 AM July 22, 2021

Residents are being urged to object to a planning application for a hazardous waste management facility near Hatfield.

Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems have sent out leaflets claiming there would be too much activity from the site near residential properties.

National waste management company Biffa has submitted a planning application for the facility on the Travellers Lane Industrial Area, Welham Green, just east of their current site.

The company currently operates a hazardous waste transfer station at Leyland Road, Stevenage but due to size restrictions at the site and difficulties relating to access, it is now trying to relocate.

An outline of the proposed new location for the waste management site - Credit: Google Maps

However the Lib Dems believe the site is inappropriate for management of this sort of waste due to the close proximity to houses in Marshmoor Crescent, Pooleys Lane and Puttocks Drive.

The leaflet warns: "The current site has been the source of multiple noise complaints and Biffa want to run the new facility from 6am, with some vehicle movements from 4am!"

Although in the noise assessment for the site it states the development meets national and local planning policy requirements and therefore noise should not be a constraint to the approval of the application.

Activities at the proposed facility will include the treatment (bulking and blending), washing of containers, and storage and transfer of a range of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes including asbestos.

The proposed site would be largely a 'direct replacement' for the existing Stevenage location - Credit: Google Maps

The end of the leaflet says: "Please do ask everyone in your family, your friends and neighbours, everyone you know to comment.

"The incinerator protests taught us clearly that the more responses, the more seriously the objections will be treated. We need as many people to object as we can find!"

The leaflet references an old planning application for an incinerator in Hatfield - which was rejected in 2015 after an eight year battle against the hated plant by residents - as an example of what an organised campaign can achieve.

To find out more about the planning application search 'PL/0217/21' on Herts County Council's website.

To join in or find out more about the campaign email paul@welhatlibdems.org.uk.